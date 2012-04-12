LONDON, April 12 Europe's top shares tiptoed higher early on Thursday as investors cautiously continued to buy into beaten down autos, banks and mining stocks, although gains are likely to be limited with euro zone production data and Italy's bond auction looming.

By 0705 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 was up 1.83 points, or 0.2 percent at 1,035.63, while the Euro STOXX 50 gained 0.2 percent at 2,389.45 having suffered a 4.5 percent decline over the last five days which all but eradicated the year-to-date gains.

"The outlook across the euro zone remains sluggish, which has halted the early 2012 rally in equities and there are fears of a larger market correction waiting to happen," a London-based trader said.

"Attention is again zeroing in on Europe's debt crisis, so expect any major spike in Italian bond yields to reverberate through equity markets," he said.

On Wednesday, Italy's one-year borrowing costs doubled in a sale of short-term bills. On Thursday Italy plans to offer up to 5 billion euros, including its March 2015 BTP bond and 3 off-the-run issues, with yields expected to rise there too.

The recent retreat in European equities -- sparked by concerns that Spain's economy will be the next to hit the buffers and slowing growth in China and the U.S. -- saw indexes plough through support trendlines, channels and 200-day moving averages.

But that has provided a buying opportunity for speculators willing to take a punt on beaten down assets such as banks , which had tumbled 21 percent in three weeks on contagion concerns.

London-listed Royal Bank of Scotland was among the top early gainers, rising 1.7 percent on talk that Arab investors, including Qatar and Abu Dhabi, had bid the British government 30 pence a share for 29 percent of its 81 percent stake in the UK lender, with traders citing various newspaper reports.