LONDON, June 14 Europe's top shares edged lower
early on Thursday with caution prevailing among investors as
Moody's became the latest rating agency to downgrade Spain,
ahead of an Italian bond auction later in the session and the
Greek election over the weekend.
By 0702 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 was down 2.27
points, or 0.2 percent, at 984.89, having closed 0.3 percent
lower on Wednesday in nervous trade as worries over global
growth in the wake of the euro zone debt crisis crimped appetite
for risk.
Moody's action, ahead of an Italian bond auction at which
borrowing costs are seen sharply rising, saw Spain's rating cut
by three notches to 'Baa3' from 'A3', while Cyprus was also
knocked down, by two notches.
"Until there is more calm around Greece and Spain, one
should just stay a bit on the sidelines and watch what will
happen," Heinz-Gerd Sonnenschein, equity markets strategist at
Deutsche Postbank, in Germany, said.
He said stocks are attractive on price-to-book and
price-to-earnings levels but until a clearer picture is formed
of what will happen in Greece and Spain investors are better off
adopting a wait-and-see approach to investing.
With uncertainty swirling around equity markets, riskier
banking and mining shares were among the top
falling sectors on the index.