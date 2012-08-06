LONDON Aug 6 European equities edged lower on Monday, with investors taking profits on a rally to four-month highs and waiting for further signals on how soon global central banks will act to stimulate economic growth and ease the euro zone crisis.

The European Central Bank last week offered to step in and buy bonds to bring down the borrowing costs of Spain and Italy. Although the offer was heavily conditional and markets were originally disappointed by the lack of immediate action, expectations of decisive moves have now started to rebuild.

"Italy or Spain would have to ask for help (for ECB to act), so this is not something that's imminent but at least some headache for the equity markets has been lifted," said Gerhard Schwarz, head of equity strategy at Baader Bank.

"Technically speaking this has been an impressive session on Friday ... This is something that might continue this week but we are lagging some (fresh) positive triggers."

The FTSEurofirst 300 eased 0.3 percent in early deals to 1,078.35, after rallying 2.5 percent on Friday to four-month highs and posting its ninth consecutive weekly gain.