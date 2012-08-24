LONDON Aug 24 European shares traded flat on
Friday, steadying after weakness in the previous session, as
investors speculated over the likelihood of a new round of
stimulus from the U.S. Federal Reserve.
The FTSEurofirst 300 was flat at 1,089.45 by 0706
GMT, having shed 0.6 percent on Thursday as mounting concern
over the outlook for the global economy prompted investors to
lock in profits after strong recent gains.
After chalking up 11 consecutive weekly gains, the index is
down nearly 2 percent so far this week.
On Thursday, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President
James Bullard, a non-voting member of the Fed, said that U.S.
data has been somewhat better since early this month and the
minutes from Fed's latest policy meeting were "a bit stale",
referring to discussions that indicated a third round of
quantitative easing was in the cards.
Hours later, however, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans
told CNBC in Hong Kong the Fed should take action to bring down
unemployment, including by buying more bonds.
"Fed QE is a bit of an each way bet at the moment... But
you've got to bear in mind that the rally that we've seen is on
expectations of further QE, so I think it's already priced in,"
Michael Hewson, senior market analyst at CMC Markets, said.