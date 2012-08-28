LONDON Aug 28 European shares edged lower on
Tuesday, echoing losses sustained overnight in Asia, as a lack
of confidence in the macroeconomic outlook kept markets pegged
to a tight range after recent gains.
By 0703 GMT, the FTSEurofirst was down 2.03 points,
or 0.2 percent, at 1,093.95, having added 0.5 percent in the
previous session but holding within a 30-point range established
at the start of August.
"There is still a lot of cash sitting in (investors)
accounts. If there was confidence out there then investors would
be spending. I don't think markets have yet priced in the full
effect of further quantitative easing because so many people are
pessimistic about the macro outlook," a Belgium-based trader
said.
The extent to which fresh quantitative easing is priced into
the market is difficult to gauge as actions by policymakers
remain a two-way bet, he said, adding the recent two-month rally
was more a result of overly pessimistic investors covering short
positions.
Global growth remains a concern as Japan's government cut
its forecast for the economy on Tuesday, citing slowdowns in the
United States and China, as well as Europe's debt crisis.
Growth stocks were the top fallers early on in Europe with
miners the worst performing sector.