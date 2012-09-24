LONDON, Sept 24 European shares fell on Monday as a gloomy macroeconomic outlook and uncertainty about Spain's debt crisis more than offset fading euphoria over global monetary stimulus efforts and look set to keep the market within its recent trading range.

Cyclical stocks led a selloff on the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, which was down 0.4 percent at 1,114.60 points by 0703 GMT, giving away gains made in the previous session on speculation Spain was moving closer to asking for international financial support.

In a sign of investors' reluctance to add to the recent rally, fuelled by central bank intervention, the index stopped short of making new 14-month highs on Friday and trimmed gains in late trade to end broadly flat for the week, which had been marked by soft data from Europe and China.

"(The sideways market is set to continue) most likely until we get more information from the Spanish issue," Ishaq Siddiqi, a strategist at ETX Capital, said, citing details of expected structural reforms out of Madrid on Thursday.

"The liquidity rally looks like it's over and global growth worries are back on the agenda. It's a very light day on the whole so it's difficult to say today is going to be the day we see a change in price action."

The index has proven uncapable of breaking above its July 2011 highs at 1,130.