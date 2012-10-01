LONDON Oct 1 European shares edged higher on
Monday, starting the new quarter with a bounce off three-week
lows, as investors increased their exposure to cyclical sectors
such as banks and miners.
At 0708 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 0.3 percent at 1,092.18 points, after
falling 1.3 percent on Friday to close the week down 2.7
percent.
The scale of the recent falls, in the face of some weak
economic data, should be seen as an opportunity to buy back in,
said Henk Potts, equity strategist at Barclays Wealth.
"Investors should take advantage of any weakness to increase
their exposure to the equity market longer term," he said. "We
still like cyclical stocks and will be focusing on sectors such
as technology and energy."
Miners rose 0.4 percent, while banks were up
0.6 percent. Tech shares, meanwhile, were up 0.7
percent.