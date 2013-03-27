LONDON, March 27 European shares were led higher
by mining stocks on Wednesday, building on the previous
session's gains as the market continued to draw strength from
data that showed improvement in the U.S. economy.
The FTSEurofirst 300 was up 0.4 percent at 1,193.18
by 0808 GMT, having firmed 0.2 percent on Tuesday.
The Dow Jones industrial average hit a fresh record
close while the S&P 500 rose to just below its all-time
closing high after data showed U.S. single-family home prices
rose in January at the fastest pace in more than six years,
while U.S. durable goods orders surged in February.
"The current situation with the macro environment remains
strong... Notwithstanding any other macro risks that may become
apparent due to fears of (euro zone debt) contagion... we see
the uptrend in the market to continue," Atif Latif, director of
trading at Guardian Stockbrokers, said.
He said markets were susceptible to volatility on Wednesday,
given the focus was still on Cyprus, with the country expected
to complete capital control measures to prevent a run on the
banks by depositors anxious about their savings following a
controversial bailout package with international lenders.