LONDON, March 28 European shares edged up on
Thursday, recovering from a three-week low in the previous
session as bargain hunters picked up beaten down stocks on the
last day of the quarter.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 0.1
percent at 1,185.66 points by 0808 GMT, while the euro zone's
blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index was flat at 2,612.05
points.
Toby Campbell-Gray, head of trading at Tavira Securities,
said investors were still looking to buy stocks on days when the
market fell, due to long-term expecatations that stock markets
would rise gradually over the course of 2013.
However, he added that the short-term outlook was more
uncertain, due to Cyprus' bailout problems and troubles with the
country's banking system.
"I still think that the markets will finish up in 2013.
There's still a lot of quality blue-chip names out there which
bargain-hunters are looking to buy on the dip," he said.