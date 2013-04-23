LONDON, April 23 European shares edged up on
Tuesday, helped by solid earnings by luxury goods group
Richemont which eased worries over the pace of the
global economic recovery after weak Chinese economic data.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 0.2
percent to 1,157.49 points by 0705 GMT, while the euro zone's
blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index advanced 0.3 percent
to 2,592.30 points.
Richemont gained 5 percent to add the most points to the
FTSEurofirst 300 index after signalling that its annual profit
had risen by nearly a third from a year ago.
Hendrik Klein, who heads Swiss high-frequency trading and
asset management firm Da Vinci Invest AG, said it was worth
adding to "long" positions to bet on further gains for European
equities, despite a pull-back over the last month.
"I think that at these levels, you should look to slightly
build some 'long' positions," said Klein.