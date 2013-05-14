LONDON May 14 European shares steadied near
multi-year highs in early trading on Tuesday, with sentiment
remaining positive on strong results from companies such as EADS
and merger and acquisition news.
United Utilities climbed 4.3 percent to become the
top gainer on the FTSEurofirst 300 index after peer
Severn Trent, a British water company, confirmed it had
received a takeover approach from a consortium including
Borealis Infrastructure and the Kuwait Investment Office.
Severn Trent surged 18 percent.
EADS climbed 1.8 percent after the passenger jet maker's
core profit rose sharply in the first quarter as it raised
output of its most profitable planes.
The corporate results followed Monday's better-than-expected
retail sales data, prompting investors to increase their equity
portfolios.
"The most recent batch of economic data, especially the
strong retail figures out of the U.S. yesterday, look better.
Hopes of a recovery in the second half of the year could provide
markets with another leg to support the rally," Philippe
Gijsels, head of research at BNP Paribas Fortis Global Markets
in Brussels, said.
At 0723 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index was flat at
1,230.37 points and hovered near last week's five-year highs.