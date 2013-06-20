LONDON, June 20 European shares fell on Thursday
as confirmation that the U.S. Federal Reserve would wind down
economic stimulus measures, together with weak Chinese data, hit
investor sentiment.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, which
raced to a 5-1/2 year high last month, was down by 1.5 percent
at 1,162.19 points by 0705 GMT, while the euro zone's blue-chip
Euro STOXX 50 index fell 2 percent to 2,631.88
points.
Mining stocks dominated the loserboard, falling on fresh
signs of a slowdown in China - the world's biggest metals
consumer - while Swiss luxury goods stocks Swatch and
Richemont also fell which traders attributed to data
showing a fall in Swiss exports.
Global equity markets have fallen back from multi-year highs
over the last month as expectations have mounted that U.S.
Federal Reserve head Ben Bernanke will soon wind down an
economic stimulus programme known as "quantitative easing" (QE).
The programme has hit returns on bonds and thereby driven
many investors over to the better returns on offer from
equities, but Bernanke said on Wednesday that the Fed was likely
to wind down this programme later this year.
Also weighing on markets was data showing fresh signs of a
slowdown in China.
"I think the weak Chinese data is a big play here, along
with the Fed's comments," said Darren Courtney-Cook, head of
trading at Central Markets Investment Management.
Courtney-Cook said he had bought "put" options on Germany's
DAX that were due to mature in July with a strike price
of 8,000 points - implying a fall of over 2 percent on that
index over the next month.