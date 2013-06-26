LONDON, June 26 European shares steadied on
Wednesday, consolidating the previous session's strong gains,
with robust U.S. data continuing to support sentiment but
investors wary of big bets after a month-long market rout.
U.S. durable goods orders, new home sales and consumer
confidence all rose more than expected, offering some
reassurance to investors that the world's biggest economy may
indeed be strong enough to cope if the Federal Reserve starts to
scale back its stimulus programme.
There was also some comfort from the other area of major
recent concern - China - where a central bank pledge to prevent
any lasting credit crunch helped calm markets.
The FTSEurofirst 300 was flat at 1,130.37 points by 0706
GMT, after a rallying 1.2 percent the previous day and trimming
its slump from May's 5-year peak to 10 percent.
"It was a hard time for equity markets because two major
support factors were suddenly in doubt - central bank liquidity
provision and the Chinese growth engine. These worries will
likely calm down somewhat over the next couple of days," said
Gerhard Schwarz, head of equity strategy at Baader Bank.
"I think there is an attractive trading opportunity, but not
yet an investment opportunity. A bounce is possible and things
will not develop as quickly as fears have developed but I think
there will be more downside into the third quarter."