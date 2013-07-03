LONDON, July 3 Rising political tensions in the
middle east, weak China growth and the resurfacing of debt
worries in Europe were all enough to suppress European equities
early on Wednesday.
The FTSEurofirst 300 fell 11.20 points, or 1.0
percent to 1,147.57, by 0707 GMT, echoing weakness overnight in
Asia, with miners falling 1.2 percent after data
revealed China's manufacturing growth hit multi-month lows in
June.
Bund yields were rising too as political problems in the
peripheral euro zone nations continued to generate nerves.
Portugal's prime minister refused to accept the resignation
of his foreign minister on Tuesday, raising the stakes in a
political crisis that could derail Lisbon's plan to exit an
international bailout.
Meanwhile, nervousness over the state of Greece's next
tranche of bail-out money also caused minor tremors among
investors in the banks and insurers, which fell
1.7 percent and 1.3 percent, respectively.
"With disorder and uncertainty over the political situation
in Egypt threatening stability in the Middle East, and a Greek
deadline looming to prove it can action its bail-out conditions
before receiving the next tranche of aid, volatility is likely
to be high," Mark Ward, head of trading at Sanlam Securities,
said.