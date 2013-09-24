PARIS, Sept 24 European shares inched higher at
the open on Tuesday, halting a two-session retreat, although
gains were limited by uncertainty over when the U.S. Federal
Reserve would scale back its stimulus measures.
Telecom Italia was among the top gainers after
Telefonica agreed to raise its stake in Telco, the
holding company that controls Telecom Italia, in a two-phase
deal that will give the Spanish group an initial 66 percent in
Telco with no changes in voting rights.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
was up 0.1 percent at 1,257.31 points after losing 0.8 percent
in the past two days.
U.S. stocks slipped on Monday after William Dudley,
president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, said in a
speech the timeline that Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke articulated
in June for scaling back stimulus was "still very much intact",
as long as the economy keeps improving.
At a separate event, Dallas Fed President Richard Fisher
said the Fed had hurt its credibility and had urged colleagues
to support a $10 billion reduction in the Fed's bond-buying
programme at last week's meeting.
Equity markets worldwide rallied strongly last week after
the Fed decided not to trim down its quantitative easing
programme, but the euphoria was short-lived as investors started
to see the Fed's decision as a sign that U.S. economy was losing
steam.
European stocks have erased all their gains triggered by the
Fed's surprise decision, although the broad STOXX Europe 600
is still up 5.2 percent so far this month, on track for
its best monthly performance in two years, and its best
September since 1997.