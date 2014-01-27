PARIS Jan 27 European stocks fell in early
trade on Monday, resuming last week's selloff as nagging
concerns over China's growth pace and volatility in emerging
market currencies continued to spook investors.
With the U.S. Federal Reserve expected to stick to its
planned programme of stimulus reduction this week, investors
fear further turbulence in emerging markets, fuelling a bout of
profit taking on European stocks with big exposure to those
regions.
Fed policymakers are seen agreeing on another $10 billion
cut to the central bank's monthly bond purchases at the Jan.
28-29 meeting.
At 0808 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was down 0.4 percent at 1,296.53 points, a level
not seen since late December. The index is down nearly 4 percent
in three sessions.
"Sudden fears about emerging markets and also potential
capital shortfalls for some European banks are rattling
investors. People have been a bit complacent lately, so it's
quite logical to get a correction," said David Thebault, head of
quantitative sales trading, at Global Equities.
Shares in UK energy group BG dropped 12 percent after
warning that production this year and next would fall short of
expectations.
Vodafone fell 5.7 percent after U.S. mobile operator
AT&T said it was not planning to take over the British
group.