PARIS Feb 14 European shares rose early on
Friday, up for the seventh time in eight sessions, as data
showing better-than-expected economic growth in Germany and
France fuelled expectations of a rebound in corporate profits in
Europe this year.
At 0805 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 0.1 percent at 1,326.76 points.
While growth figures for the euro zone as a whole are
expected at 1000 GMT, data showed earlier on Friday the French
economy grew 0.3 percent in the final quarter of 2013, slightly
beating expectations and boosted by corporate investment, and
German economic growth unexpectedly accelerated to 0.4 percent,
thanks to a rise in exports and capital investment.
Shares in ThyssenKrupp featured among the top
gainers, up 3 percent, after a smaller loss at its Brazilian
steel mill helped the German industrial conglomerate post a
better-than-expected quarterly operating profit.