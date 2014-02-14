PARIS Feb 14 European shares rose early on Friday, up for the seventh time in eight sessions, as data showing better-than-expected economic growth in Germany and France fuelled expectations of a rebound in corporate profits in Europe this year.

At 0805 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.1 percent at 1,326.76 points.

While growth figures for the euro zone as a whole are expected at 1000 GMT, data showed earlier on Friday the French economy grew 0.3 percent in the final quarter of 2013, slightly beating expectations and boosted by corporate investment, and German economic growth unexpectedly accelerated to 0.4 percent, thanks to a rise in exports and capital investment.

Shares in ThyssenKrupp featured among the top gainers, up 3 percent, after a smaller loss at its Brazilian steel mill helped the German industrial conglomerate post a better-than-expected quarterly operating profit.