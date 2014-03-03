PARIS, March 3 European shares tumbled in early
trade on Monday as escalating tensions in Ukraine prompted
investors to stick to the sidelines.
At 0805 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was down 1.7 percent at 1,325.81 points, while
the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index was
down 2.1 percent, at 3,084.69 points.
Ukraine mobilised for war on Sunday after Russian President
Vladimir Putin declared he had the right to invade his
neighbour, sending Asian stocks tumbling and oil prices jumping.
"Investors had under-estimated the risks of an escalation in
Ukraine, so the events over the weekend is a wake-up call for
the market," said David Thebault, head of quantitative sales
trading at Global Equities, in Paris.