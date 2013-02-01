* "Call spread" trades in vogue as correction jitters mount
* Aim of trade is to outperform in rangebound market
* Italy, Spain and Euro STOXX 50 seen ripe for this trade
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Feb 1 The slow grind higher in many
European stock markets over recent weeks has driven investors to
the options market in an effort to capture the incremental gains
without fear of being hit by a correction.
One strategy gaining increasing interest is a call spread,
in which an investor expecting an index to rise forfeits some
potential gains in exchange for protection against a fall.
Euro zone blue-chip stocks have risen some 30
percent in a seven-month-long rally since the European Central
Bank vowed to safeguard the euro. However, daily rises in
January have slowed, with many of less than half a percent.
Over the longer term, the consensus is that stocks remain
attractive even if some have cut expectations for the first
quarter -- leading to an increase in demand for the risk
reducing call-spread.
The trade involves two options exercisable at prices above
the current spot level. The investor buys a call option, which
gives the right to buy the index, at the lower price, and sells
a second option, that effectively requires the investor to sell,
at the higher price.
By giving up some of that potential for further gains, the
trade cost is reduced. Unlike actually buying the underlying
stock, the holder is less exposed to a falling market, in the
event of which they would simply lose the cost of the option.
"Call spreads (are) a better reward-to-risk than simply
being 'long' the market, especially since last year's
macroeconomic issues could resurface in the coming months,"
Pierre de Saab, investment team head at Swiss asset manager
Dominice & Co, said.
With several high profile companies already reporting profit
warnings, macreconomic data in Europe patchy and pre-election
political uncertainty high in Italy, the scope for further sharp
gains in the short term has been reduced.
As well as the E-STOXX 50, other regional indexes to see
increased demand to buy call-spreads included Spain's blue-chip
IBEX and Italy's FTSE MIB.
"I'm receiving quite a lot of requests around this topic,"
said Societe Generale equity derivatives strategist Vincent
Cassot.
On the Euro STOXX 50, Cassot said an investor could buy a
call option due to expire in June with a strike price of 2,750
points for around 67 euros, while selling one with the same June
expiry and a strike at 3,000 points for around 9 euros which
would cut the total cost of the first purchase to 58 euros.
If the Euro STOXX 50 hit the 3,000 point mark by the time of
that June expiry, the investor would have made a net profit of
some 194 euros. Reaching that level would imply a rise of around
10 percent from the Euro STOXX 50's current levels.
Deutsche Bank's head of European options strategy, Simon
Carter, also said selling a call option on the Spanish IBEX as
part of that spread trade could be a canny move.
He said relatively high volatility on the IBEX, caused by
worries over Spain's debt and economic problems, meant selling
call options with strike prices well above the current spot
price could be profitable.
JP Morgan equity derivatives strategist Peng Cheng,
meanwhile, said many were betting that while equities would
still rally this year, the extent of that rally may not be as
great as before.
"You have already had a huge rally, and the upside may not
be as great," said Cheng.
(Editing by Nigel Stephenson)