US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
LONDON, June 12 European shares fell on Tuesday afternoon as a fresh batch of ratings downgrades on Spanish banks by Fitch added to concerns over the outlook for the country, with yields on its benchmark sovereign debt now at a euro-era high.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index erased its earlier gains and was down 0.3 percent at 980.36 points by 1430 GMT.
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
NEW YORK, June 9 Technology stocks sold off sharply on Friday, wounding the Nasdaq and holding down other major Wall Street indexes, which had touched record highs earlier in the session.