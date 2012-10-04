LONDON Oct 4 European shares fell on Thursday, erasing earlier gains, with traders citing a variety of concerns including the lack of progress in Greece's discussions with international lenders and Middle East tensions.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index was down 0.1 percent at 1,099.11 points, while the euro zone Euro STOXX 50 index also fell 0.1 percent.

There were, however, no marked moves in government bond markets or on the foreign exchanges.