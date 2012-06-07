US STOCKS-Comey relief buoys Wall Street; energy falls with crude
* Dow up 0.18 pct, S&P 500 up 0.16 pct, Nasdaq up 0.36 pct (Updates to close)
LONDON, June 7 European shares pared gains on Thursday, mirroring a similar pull-back on Wall Street, after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke gave few hints to Congress that further monetary stimulus was imminent.
The FTSEurofirst 300 was up 1.5 percent at 988.88 by 1407 GMT, off a session peak of 992.48, while U.S. blue chips traded 0.9 percent higher.
* Dow up 0.18 pct, S&P 500 up 0.16 pct, Nasdaq up 0.36 pct (Updates to close)
NEW YORK, June 7 U.S. stocks edged up on Wednesday despite a sharp decline in energy shares after written testimony from former FBI director James Comey did not include any big surprise about an investigation into Russian meddling with last year's U.S. presidential election.