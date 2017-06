LONDON Jan 31 European shares trimmed gains on Tuesday after weaker-than-expected U.S. consumer confidence readings and other data cast some doubt on the strength of the recovery in the world's biggest economy.

At 1512 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of leading European shares was 0.7 percent higher 1,037.60 points, after rising as high as 1,042.27 earlier.