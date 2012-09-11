LONDON, Sept 11 European shares pared losses in
thin afternoon trade on Tuesday as euro zone banks resumed their
relief rally and Wall Street indexes gained.
By 1415 GMT, the STOXX 600 Euro zone banking index
gained 0.7 percent, nearing six-month highs hit last week, when
the European Central Bank's decision to pledge a new scheme to
buy the sovereign bonds of struggling countries eased concerns
about the region's debt crisis.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was flat at
1,103.58 points, with trading volumes coming in at 55 percent of
their 90-day average.