LONDON Jan 12 European shares pared gains on Thursday after claims for U.S. jobless benefits were unexpectedly high in the latest week at 399,000 and U.S. retail sales rose at the weakest pace in seven months in December.

At 1335 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.2 percent at 1,024.06 points, having earlier hit a five-month high of 1,031.08 following a successful Spanish debt auction.