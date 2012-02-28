US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq as big names sink
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close with Apple's biggest decline in about 14 months, share details on Alphabet and Facebook)
LONDON Feb 28 European shares reversed losses and briefly turned positive again on Tuesday in choppy trading after U.S. consumer confidence readings came in better than expected.
At 1507 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.1 percent at 1,072.77 points, having gone in and out of positive territory during the session.
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close with Apple's biggest decline in about 14 months, share details on Alphabet and Facebook)
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)