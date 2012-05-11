LONDON May 11 European shares turned positive during the late afternoon session on Friday, tracking gains in the United States, although the Spanish and Greek bourses remained in negative territory due to ongoing fears over their economies.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 0.2 percent at 1,020.90 points by 1440 GMT, having at one stage fallen by around 1 percent to an intraday low of 1,006.89 points.