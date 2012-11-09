LONDON Nov 9 European stocks returned to positive territory in late trade on Friday as a rebound begun after stronger than expected U.S. data gathered momentum, helped by the passing of several key indexes through technical resistance.

The euro zone blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index was up 0.3 percent higher at 2,486.39 points, extending gains after breaking above a late October low in 2,467 area. The FTSE 100 also broke back above its 200-day moving average.