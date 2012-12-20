LONDON Dec 20 European shares pared earlier losses to turn positive briefly on Thursday, with UK engineering group Weir among the main gainers as it benefited from a broker upgrade.

Traders said equity markets were likely to remain volatile while uncertainty persists over the outcome of U.S budget talks.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index briefly turned positive to rise to a new 19-month peak of 1,143.04 points, before slipping back to trade flat at 1,141.94 points by 0924 GMT.