LONDON, April 17 European equity markets nudged into positive territory in early trade on Tuesday, reversing earlier losses in choppy trade as the steepness of the recent market sell-off made investors reluctant to push the downtrend too much further.

By 0717 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 was up 0.2 percent at 1,035.01 points, after falling as far as 1,029.61 earlier .