PARIS Oct 2 European stocks turned positive on
Tuesday morning, led by rallying Spanish shares, on mounting
expectation of an imminent bailout request from the
debt-stricken country which would ease worries of contagion of
the euro zone debt crisis.
At 0859 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 0.2 percent at 1,107.14 points, after
losing as much as 0.7 percent in early trade.
All eyes were on Spanish government bond yields, with the
10-year yield falling to 5.78 percent on Tuesday.
Spain's IBEX stock index was up 1 percent, with
Banco Santander up 1.1 percent.