By David Brett
LONDON, Jan 20 Deteriorating economic
conditions in Europe mean companies in the region face
further earnings downgrades as analysts have yet to fully
factor into their estimates sluggish economic growth due to the
euro zone debt crisis.
While forecasts were cut savagely last year, according to
Thomson Reuters data, 2012 estimates remain largely intact, with
euro zone earnings expected to grow 8.0 percent this year
compared with minus 3.8 percent for 2011.
While global downward revisions slowed at the end of 2011
after some brighter U.S. economic data, 12-month forward
earnings estimates are still being cut, by 1.9 percent in the
United States and 7 percent in the euro zone over the last three
months. Given the austere backdrop more could be on the way.
"We're unlikely to move into upgrade territory and will
continue to see downgrades, just at a slower pace," said Richard
Jeffrey, chief investment officer at Cazenove Capital,
A stark reminder of the risk to earnings posed by the
deteriorating macro-economic conditions came from the world's
third-biggest retailer Tesco, which last week issued
its first profit warning.
The World Bank this week slashed its global economic growth
projections for 2012-13, saying Europe was probably already in
recession and that a deterioration in the debt crisis would see
forecasts cut significantly.
Nomura said the consensus for European earnings per share
growth was "still a long way from pricing in a recession".
It expects downgrades to slow by the end of the first
quarter but sees growth at less than half the current consensus,
which is for 9 percent EPS growth.
Low growth, high inflation and rising unemployment as
governments impose austerity measures to chip away at bulging
debt piles, are of particular concern for retailers.
At the start of 2011, the sector's estimated earnings growth
for the year was 12.1 percent but is now expected to be -1.2
percent. That leaves the 10.6 percent forecast for 2012 looking
optimistic, given the economic outlook.
"Typically, analysts are slow to downgrade their
expectations for earnings growth. This was particularly apparent
during 2008 when the majority were far too optimistic in their
outlooks, and failed to factor in the widespread effects of the
sub-prime crisis," said David Morrison, market strategist at
derivatives trading firm GFT.
As 2009 began, after the Lehman Brothers collapse that
triggered the credit crisis, annual earnings growth in the basic
resources sector was estimated at -29.3 percent and 29.9 percent
for the banks. By March 2010, actual earnings growth for the
sectors was -65.5 percent and -9.6 percent, respectively.
FINANCIAL FEARS
In 2011, analysts had originally anticipated 22.6 percent
earnings growth in financials. That has been revised down to
-1.2 percent, and with growth forecast to be around 20.6 percent
in 2012, earnings from financials look most at risk.
Alarm bells have been sounding. Royal Bank of Scotland
announced a massive reorganisation with more than 4,000
job losses, while U.S. investment bank Citigroup's,
earnings were hit by Europe's debt crisis.
"Corporate forward guidance has been weakening, with the
number of negative pre-announcements reaching its highest level
since the end of 2008. A sudden escalation in the European debt
crisis is likely to see analysts scramble to sharply lower their
earnings outlooks," GFT's Morrison said.
In 2008, before the full impact of the credit crisis was
known, financials' earnings growth was expected to be 6.7
percent for the year; by March 2009 actual earnings growth for
the sector was -70.2 percent.
Estimate cuts last year prompted stock price slides for,
among others, Barclays, BNP Paribas and
Credit Suisse of between 20 percent and 40 percent in
2011.
BAD-NEWS BUFFER
The potential hit to share prices of the downgrades,
however, could be more muted, as the scale of last year's
sell-off created something of a bad-news buffer.
The STOXX Europe 600 Banks index and Basic Resources
index, for example, both fell by more than 30 percent,
compared with a fall of 11.3 percent for the broader
STOXX Europe 600.
"Analysts haven't yet gotten round to updating their
consensus earnings forecasts - but the equity markets already
have and they're forecasting recession for Europe," Rebecca
O'Keeffe, head of investments at Interactive Investor, said.
She expects little share price reaction unless there is a
significant surprise, such as a major company failure or the
euro breaking up.
Both the FTSE 100 and STOXX Europe 600 trade on a
one-year forward price earnings ratio of around 10 times,
compared with an historical average of between 13 and 14 times.
Citi's strategists say global equity markets are already
discounting a 20 percent contraction in global EPS and see 20
percent gains for the MSCI AC World benchmark by
end-2012 as investors' worst fears fail to materialise.
With the Chinese economy still expanding, albeit more
slowly, and U.S. economic indicators improving, share prices
should be supported at this level.
"The thing to concentrate on is the firmness of the global
economy and many European equities are beneficiaries of this,"
analysts at Deutsche Bank said.