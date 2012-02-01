FRANKFURT Feb 1 European shares hit fresh six-month highs on Wednesday after data showed the pace of growth in the U.S. manufacturing sector picked up in January to its highest level since June, as new orders improved.

"New orders were up to 57.6 after 54.8 and reached the highest level since April 2011. This suggests that manufacturing sector and the U.S. economy is continuing to growth at a moderate pace," a German trader said.

At 1515 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 1.8 percent at 1,056.28 points.