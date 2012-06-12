US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
LONDON, June 12 European shares staged a late rally into the close on Tuesday, led by the telecoms and basic resources sectors.
Traders cited evidence of an asset allocation switch from some investors, moving out of safe haven government debt and into equities.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 0.7 percent at 989.55 points by 1518 GMT.
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
NEW YORK, June 9 Technology stocks sold off sharply on Friday, wounding the Nasdaq and holding down other major Wall Street indexes, which had touched record highs earlier in the session.