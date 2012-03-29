PARIS, March 29 European stocks pared early losses and rose on Thursday, bouncing off a three-week low as rallying mining shares offset losses in the energy sector, where Total extended its slide, hit by worries over a gas leak in the North Sea.

At 0753 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.05 percent at 1,0732.99 points.

Total was down 0.7 percent, while Rio Tinto gained 2.4 percent.