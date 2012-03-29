US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Nasdaq stumbles as tech stocks sell off
NEW YORK, June 9 Technology stocks sold off sharply on Friday, wounding the Nasdaq and holding down other major Wall Street indexes, which had touched record highs earlier in the session.
PARIS, March 29 European stocks pared early losses and rose on Thursday, bouncing off a three-week low as rallying mining shares offset losses in the energy sector, where Total extended its slide, hit by worries over a gas leak in the North Sea.
At 0753 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.05 percent at 1,0732.99 points.
Total was down 0.7 percent, while Rio Tinto gained 2.4 percent.
