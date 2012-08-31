PARIS Aug 31 European stocks extended their
gains around midday on Friday, reversing a big portion of the
losses suffered in the past three days, as comments from an ECB
official rekindled expectations of bold action from the central
bank to fight the debt crisis.
At 1053 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 0.8 percent at 1,086.58 points, while the
euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index was up 1.4
percent at 2,438.24 points after breaking above a short-term
descending trendline which sent a bullish technical signal.
ECB Executive Board member Benoit Coeure said on Friday the
central bank bond purchases in the sovereign debt market must be
subject to strict conditionality, adding that in his view this
meant a programme with the euro zone's EFSF and ESM bailout
funds.
"It adds to the belief that there is going to be some action
from the ECB. Bringing down borrowing costs is important, but at
the same time you need to have a clear strategy for longer term
growth," said Angus Campbell, head of sales at Capital Spreads.
Traders also cited earlier comments from Michel Barnier,
EU's top regulatory official, outlining plans to grant the
European Central Bank sweeping powers to monitor all euro zone
banks, as supportive.
Markus Huber, a senior trader at ETX Capital, said: "If the
ECB has all the powers they might not be as independent anymore
because they might feel forced to rescue theSpanish banks and
then have to buy bonds and so on. Independence could be lost but
any rescue could be easier in the future."