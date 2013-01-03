PARIS Jan 3 A leading pan-Europe share index increased its gains on Thursday after data showed U.S. private-sector employers added 215,000 jobs in December, well above economists' expectations.

At 1324 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.24 percent at 1,160.19 points.

Around Europe, UK's FTSE 100 index was up 0.2 percent, Germany's DAX index down 0.3 percent, and France's CAC 40 down 0.5 percent.