PARIS Feb 6 European stocks reversed an early dip and rose on Wednesday morning, extending the previous session's recovery, with ArcelorMittal's outlook reassuring investors.

Shares in the world's largest steelmaker surged 2.7 percent, bouncing back from a recent 10 percent fall, after the company forecast improved demand and earnings in 2013.

At 0900 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.5 percent at 1,160.07 points.