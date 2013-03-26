* Banking index signals end of 10-month rally
* Autos, consumer-related sectors also show signs of fatigue
* Beaten-down utilities gain technical momentum
* Trend seen lasting several months
By Blaise Robinson
PARIS, March 26 Investors are starting to shift
between European equity sectors as technical charts signal a
10-month rally in banks and auto stocks may be over while
utilities could rise in a trend seen lasting several months.
The sector shift comes as benchmark European indexes such as
the STOXX Europe 600 and the euro zone's blue chip Euro
STOXX 50 are stuck in ranges, struggling to break
through long-term resistance levels, leading investors to seek
fresh sources of profit.
"The overall European market is showing signs of
exhaustion," said Valerie Gastaldy, head of Paris-based
technical analysis firm Day By Day, adding this was especially
the case for relatively volatile sectors such as banks.
"I'm now negative on this particular sector," she said.
The STOXX Europe 600 banking index peaked in late
January, and since then the gauge - which includes UK's Barclays
, Italy's UniCredit and France's Societe
Generale - has drifted lower in a series of five
waves, which chartists see as raising the risk of a sharp fall
for the sector in the coming weeks.
The recent break below 168.72 points, an important support
level representing the 38.2 percent retracement of the rise from
a pause in mid-November to the late January peak, further
darkened the technical outlook for the sector, which also faces
fundamental problems due to many banks' exposure to the rumbling
euro zone crisis.
"This looks like the beginning of a downtrend for the
banking sector," said Jose Antonio Gonzalez Ibanez, head of
equity technical analysis at EuroStockScreener, in Zaragoza,
Spain. "The weekly chart shows that the positive trendline
started last summer has definitely been broken."
The cyclical auto sector - Europe's best performer in 2012
with a rise of 35 percent - has also shown signs of fatigue,
with the STOXX Europe 600 auto index falling below its
50-day moving average last week, and the line of the average
itself turning flat for the first time since last November.
LONG/SHORT HEDGES
In contrast, after being shunned by investors in the past
six months mostly due to nagging worries about the outlook for
Europe's electricity prices, utilities are starting to show
signs of life.
The chart for the STOXX Europe 600 utility sector index
has been reversing its negative trend with a W-shaped
double-bottom pattern which took shape late last month. The
index on Friday broke above a downward trendline started in
September, sending another bullish signal.
"You can see money flowing back into the sector," Day By
Day's Gastaldy said. "The rally could go on as this could be a
longer-term trend reversal. The sector has been decorrelated
from the broad market, so it could well climb while the broader
indexes move sideways."
Gastaldy sees the revival of the utility sector as a good
opportunity to set up long/short pair trades - a popular
strategy among hedge funds which involves buying, or going long,
a sector and selling (going short) another based on their
expected relative performance in the future. Such bets can also
create a hedge against a potential pull-back in the overall
market.
Gastaldy favours a long position on the utilities sector
index and a short position on the STOXX Europe 600 personal and
household goods sector index, which includes luxury
stocks such as LVMH, which has recently started to
retreat.