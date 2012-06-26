* Carrefour, Heineken, Pernod seen among most vulnerable
* Wave of warnings expected before earnings season
* Food and beverage stocks still trading at a premium
* Earnings rebasing in sector seen as short opportunity
By Blaise Robinson
PARIS, June 26 Investors are betting European
consumer-related stocks will fall further after a profit warning
from food group Danone signalled a bigger-than-feared
slide in spending in recession-plagued southern Europe.
Shares of companies such as Carrefour, Heineken
and Pernod Ricard, which have a significant
exposure to the euro zone, are in the crosshairs of short
sellers, who expect a wave of profit warnings before the
second-quarter earnings season.
Last Tuesday, Danone - a stalwart of the French CAC 40 index
and a defensive safe haven for investors since Europe's
debt crisis started in late 2009 - unexpectedly cut its profit
margin forecast.
Danone blamed a drop in consumer spending in Spain, where
nearly one in four are unemployed, which prompted the maker of
Actimel and Activia yoghurts and Evian water to cut prices.
Following the warning, a number of short sellers - who
profit from falling stock prices by borrowing shares, selling
them, then buying them back more cheaply - are positioning
themselves to make a buck out of the deteriorating trend in the
consumer-related sectors.
"Profit warnings usually come in a bunch, so with Danone's
warning, there's blood in the water," said Derek Lawless, head
of ETX Capital France.
According to Markit, which provides securities lending data,
short interest in Pernod has risen over the past week, with 4.2
percent of the company's shares out on loan, up from an average
of about 2.5 percent over the past few months.
Short interest in Heineken remains relatively low, at 1.1
percent of the company's shares out on loan, but data shows it
has also risen over the past week.
U.S. WARNINGS
Exposure to the ailing Spanish economy is becoming the
Achilles' heel of food and beverage giants. The Organisation for
Economic Co-operation and Development forecasts a 1.5 percent
drop in Spain's economic output in 2012, much worse than the 0.1
percent contraction expected for the euro zone overall.
"Europe is stuck in an austerity trap, and it has a knock-on
effect on consumer spending. There's no confidence in the
economy, so people are not spending," ETX Capital's Lawless
said.
Danone's warning, which sent its stock plunging 10 percent
to a near-five month low, was echoed a day later by a similar
warning from U.S. giant Procter & Gamble Co.
The world's top household-products maker cut its growth
forecasts for a second time in two months as it struggles with
slowing demand in Western Europe, the United States and China.
Its stock has since lost nearly 5 percent.
Other U.S. bellwethers, including PepsiCo Inc, FedEx
Corp and Philip Morris, also lowered earnings
expectations recently, citing concerns about Europe.
SCOPE FOR DISAPPOINTMENT
Traders said pricey valuation levels in the consumer staples
sector, which has been seen as resilient to Europe's economic
downturn, also makes the case for short-selling strategies.
"The second quarter is a nightmare for all the consumer
companies active in Europe. Trading is decelerating both in
Spain and Italy but also in France, while Germany is not
immune," a Paris-based trader said.
"I believe that the entire sector needs to be rebased both
in terms of earnings forecast and in terms of multiples. That
brings a lot of short opportunities, and Carrefour, Pernod and
Heineken are obviously good candidates."
Europe's food and beverage sector index, which
includes Nestle, Unilever, Danone and
Heineken, currently trades at an average 14 times expected
earnings, well above a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 9.6 for
Europe's broad STOXX 600 index, according to Thomson
Reuters Datastream.
With data showing a deterioration in the euro zone's
earnings momentum - analysts' upgrades minus downgrades over the
past three months as a percentage of total estimates - there is
scope for further disappointment on the earnings front,
particularly from Spain, where the momentum is a steep -12.5
percent, according to Datastream.
Thomson Reuters StarMine data, which compares the forecasts
of the top analysts with the broad consensus, predicts
Carrefour will miss consensus profit forecast for fiscal 2012 by
2.9 percent, while Pernod is seen missing the consensus
forecasts for 2012 by 0.3 percent, and Danone by 1.8 percent.