* Small caps seen vulnerable after Woodford leaves Invesco
* Could take thousands of days to liquidate - Markit
* Analysts urge caution in tracking 'star' managers
By Tricia Wright
LONDON, Oct 25 Small companies favoured by top
fund manager Neil Woodford risk steep sell-offs in the run-up to
his departure from Invesco, underscoring the dangers for retail
investors who track the views of such "stars".
Invesco Perpetual's announcement earlier this month that
Woodford would leave in April - the latest high-profile fund
industry departure - sparked price falls in both blue-chip and
small-cap stocks that he holds.
Analysts say the sell-off is likely to accelerate as his
departure date approaches, with most impact on small companies
because his holdings represent a relatively large part of their
market cap and investors won't want to be left holding shares
that have lost their famous champion.
Outflows are likely simply because of Woodford's status,
even if the new manager shares his world view. There were
outflows from Schroders earlier this year when equity
fund manager Richard Buxton quit, while the departure of
managers such as Roger Guy from Gartmore in 2011 was quickly
followed by the loss of hefty amounts of client cash.
Such outflows may force a fund to sell some of its holdings
to pay back the investors.
Woodford "might have big positions in the likes of
GlaxoSmithKline and companies like that - but they're
big companies so they can absorb some of that impact (of a
potential sale of holdings) much more easily," said Adrian
Lowcock, a senior manager at investment management firm
Hargreaves Lansdown.
"The issue... is really in the smaller caps, because he
still has some quite strong positions in some small and
mid-sized companies... If it became known that (the fund) was
forced to sell them (to repay investors) that could create huge
volatility."
Invesco is the largest or second largest shareholder in 22
of the 25 small cap companies Woodford holds, analysts at Markit
said in a note. Daily trade in such shares is often numbered in
the thousands rather than the millions traded in larger firms.
Markit said those small cap holdings would take "hundreds if
not thousands" of trading days to completely liquidate. This
suggests that if the shares are sold quickly, the price fall
would be significant and much more pronounced than any losses in
the share price of the blue-chip companies.
This would be likely to hit retail investors, who, in the
uncertain environment of the financial crisis, have sought the
perceived security of following successful managers like
Woodford. He kept away from the dotcom bubble in the late 1990s
and avoided banks before Lehman Brothers' collapse.
"We do get people phoning in and saying 'I notice so and so
has exited their position entirely - what should we do? What's
the view? What's the reason for them doing that sort of thing?'"
Sam Petts, partner at stockbroker Killik & Co, said.
With funds' holdings publicised and widely available, many
investors use them as a guide for their own decisions even if
they do not buy into the fund directly.
"There's one client who I speak to regularly... he will
scour around and specifically look for companies where a
particular hedge fund has a significant holding and that hedge
fund has a good track record," Yusuf Heusen, trader at IG, said.
Analysts stressed the need not to become fixated by a fund
manager's reputation.
"Mostly people base their investment decisions on a
perception of what feels like a good investment. This perception
is often quite a different thing from a good investment itself,"
said Greg Davies, managing director and head of behavioural and
quantitative finance at Barclays.
"No matter how good a star manager is, by the time they've
got this cult status, regardless of how well deserved,... cult
status by its very nature is an excessive devotion to a name."
