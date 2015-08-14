* Top banks report double-digit Q2 gains
By Lionel Laurent
LONDON, Aug 14 The year so far has been a
good-news story for the top brass of equities trading, with big
European investment banks and exchanges reporting bumper revenue
and volume increases.
For the industry at large, however, the news is more mixed.
While activity has been helped by a resurgence of volatility
due to things such as the European Central Bank's bond-buying,
Greece's fight to avert bankruptcy and the timing of a U.S.
interest-rate hike, competition remains intense and commissions
have halved since the 2008 crisis.
So, while figures point to a brisk recovery for
bulge-bracket banks, some traders and industry executives expect
more mergers, job cuts and exits below the radar as structural
issues keep a brake on growth while incoming regulation pushes
up costs.
"The smaller brokers are just not seeing the kind of return
to record amounts of business that the Top 10 are," said Mark
Ward, head of execution trading at Sanlam Securities in London.
"A lot of these companies will have to look at merging at
some point."
To be sure, nobody expects the kind of blood-letting seen on
bonds and other fixed-income trading, which is less automated
and more over-the-counter than equities and has faced a much
tougher squeeze as a result of post-crisis regulatory changes
that require banks to hold more capital and liquidity.
The contrast from banks' second-quarter results was stark:
top European firms including Credit Suisse, Barclays
and Societe Generale, saw fixed-income
revenues drop 2 percent year-on-year while equities revenues
grew 20 percent.
But there were warnings elsewhere in the industry. The head
of trading technology provider Fidessa, Chris
Aspinwall, warned of a "higher level of headwind" into 2016 as
competition among customers would potentially lead to more
closures and mergers.
Broker Cenkos Securities warned that "the pressure
on secondary (trading) commissions shows no sign of relenting,"
though it said its ability to be flexible on costs would help.
Competitive pressure is not just a European issue: a recent
study by Greenwich Associates showed that electronic trading
volumes in U.S. equities had flatlined since 2012. Of the 40 or
so brokers executing order flow electronically in the U.S., the
top two brokers got roughly 70 percent, the study said.
However, Europe is facing its own specific set of rules from
the region's regulators due to be launched in 2017. They are
expected to curb the use of trading commissions to pay for
research - threatening a $2.8-billion-per-year revenue stream -
while also ramping up scrutiny of anonymous dark-pool trading.
More outsourcing of operations or setting up of joint
ventures will be a likely outcome, some say. Banks and asset
managers have already started work on a new project called
Plato, conceived as a venue for off-market trading of large
blocks of shares.
But even if top players put off more drastic restructuring
of their equities divisions, the outlook looks less rosy for
those below radar less able to absorb the rising cost of
business.
"Drastic restructuring equities plans for equities trading
are probably going to be delayed ... But anyone outside the Top
10 will have a very, very tough chance of being profitable in
the long term," said George Kuznetsov, head of research at
consultancy firm Coalition.
"If you don't have any strong home region like the U.S. or
captive distribution channel ... It's going to be very difficult
to survive in the long-term."
($1 = 0.8998 euros)
(Editing by Robin Pomeroy)