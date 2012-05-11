LONDON May 11 European shares trimmed back some of their earlier losses on Friday after data showed U.S. consumer sentiment rose to its highest level in more than 4 years in early May.

The FTSEurofirst index was down 0.6 percent at 1,013.23 points by 1400 GMT, having earlier fallen to a fresh intraday low of 1,006.89 points, weighed by concerns about political upheaval in Greece and the outlook for Spain's banking system.