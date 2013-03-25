LONDON, March 25 European shares trimmed their
gains on Monday as the initial enthusiasm over the Cyprus
bailout deal faded and a cut in German economic growth forecasts
weighed on sentiment.
At 1322 GMT, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index
was up by 0.5 percent at 1,195.41 points, having been
up 0.9 percent earlier.
The euro zone STOXX 600 Bank Index also pared its
earlier gains to turn negative, while Italy's FTSE MIB
equity index fell 1.1 percent, with Italian banks such as
UniCredit among the biggest losers.
"The market is beginning to wake up to what's going on in
Europe," said Ronnie Chopra, a strategist at TradeNext.
"The loss of confidence in the European banking system
stemming from the Cypriot crisis will not only weigh on the
banks but also on the economy of the region," added a
Paris-based trader.
Economic advisers to the German government on Monday slashed
their forecast for 2013 growth to 0.3 percent from 0.8 percent,
blaming a sharp fourth-quarter contraction, and said weaker
foreign trade and investment would weigh on growth.
The euro currency also fell against the U.S dollar as
traders cited some concerns over the implications of the Cyprus
bailout package.