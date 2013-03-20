LONDON, March 20 European shares trimmed some of their earlier gains on Wednesday after a spokesman for the Cyprus government denied media reports of a deal to sell Cyprus Popular Bank to Russian investors.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, which had risen as much as 0.6 percent to an intraday high of 1,201.91 points, gave up some of those gains to stand 0.3 percent higher at 1,199.08 points by 1229 GMT.