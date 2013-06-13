BRIEF-India's Madras Fertilizers posts March-qtr net profit
* March quarter net profit 130.1 million rupees versus loss of 832.3 million rupees year ago
PARIS, June 13 European shares turned flat in late trade on Thursday, reversing sharp losses suffered earlier in the session, as recently-hammered cyclical mining and banking shares bounced back.
At 1404 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.03 percent at 1,173.97 points. The index fell as much as 1.7 percent earlier in the session, hitting its lowest level since late April.
