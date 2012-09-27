LONDON, Sept 27 European shares further trimmed gains on Thursday afternoon as disappointing U.S. home sales figures dented already fragile investor sentiment after mixed economic data earlier in the day.

Contracts to buy previously owned U.S. homes slipped in August due to a shortage of lower priced inventory in most of the country, the National Association of Realtors said.

The data came hard on the heels of weak numbers for new orders for long-lasting U.S. manufactured goods and final second quarter gross domestic product.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 0.2 percent at 1,101.12 points by 1408 GMT.