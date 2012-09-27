LONDON, Sept 27 European shares further trimmed
gains on Thursday afternoon as disappointing U.S. home sales
figures dented already fragile investor sentiment after mixed
economic data earlier in the day.
Contracts to buy previously owned U.S. homes slipped in
August due to a shortage of lower priced inventory in most of
the country, the National Association of Realtors said.
The data came hard on the heels of weak numbers for new
orders for long-lasting U.S. manufactured goods and final second
quarter gross domestic product.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 0.2
percent at 1,101.12 points by 1408 GMT.