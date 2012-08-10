LONDON Aug 10 European shares briefly trimmed losses on Friday, edging back from their earlier intraday lows in thin, jittery trade.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index had at one stage fallen as much as 0.6 percent to an intraday low of 1,094.47 points, but edged back to 1,097.70 points - down 0.3 percent on the day.