LONDON Aug 15 European shares briefly turned flat in afternoon trade on Wednesday after U.S. consumer inflation was muted in July, giving the Federal Reserve room for further monetary stimulus.

The FTSEurofirst 300 was trading down 0.1 percent at 1,100.81 by 1243 GMT, while U.S. stock index futures were down 0.1-0.2 percent, having also briefly pared back losses immediately after the data.

U.S. consumer prices were flat in July for a second straight month and the year-over-year increase was the smallest since November 2010.