LONDON, June 12 European shares turned negative in late trade on Wednesday, in light trade, tracking a retreat from the opening highs on Wall Street.

The FTSEurofirst was down 0.1 percent at 1,177.92 by 1415 GMT, retreating from an intra-session high of 1,187.94, tracking a weakening on the U.S. futures market, where the Nasdaq erased opening gains to turn flat.

Trade on the FTSEurofirst 300 stood at just 55 percent of the 90-day daily average, exaggerating market moves.